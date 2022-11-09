Oil
COE

Australia's Cooper Energy inks natural gas supply deal with AGL Energy

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

November 09, 2022 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with details on supply deal

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Cooper Energy Ltd COE.AX said on Thursday it will supply up to 10 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas every year to AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX, the country's top power producer, for up to six years.

The supply deal is conditional on a final investment decision (FID) being made on a Phase III development at its Otway basin project (OP3D) along the southern coast of Australia, Cooper Energy said.

The FID at the Phase III project is targeted for the first half next year, with first output is expected at 2025, it added.

The firm elaborated that the 8 PJ per year of initial annual supply will be made from the Annie gas field located offshore Victoria for the first three years.

The aggregate 10 PJ per annum natural gas supply deal accounts for around 50% to 70% of Cooper Energy's share in the Otway gas production.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COE
AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.