Australia's Computershare agrees to acquire Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

Investment-related services provider Computershare Ltd said on Wednesday it would acquire U.S.-based trust services provider Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services for $750 million.

The Melbourne-based company also announced an A$835 million ($637.11 million) entitlement offer to help fund the acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by at least 15% on a constant currency and pro forma basis, the company said in a statement, adding that the acquired entity would generate a return of over 15% on invested capital by FY25.

Computershare also expects $80 million in pretax annual cost savings over a five-year period after the completion of the acquisition.

($1 = 1.3106 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

