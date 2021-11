Australia's competitions watchdog approves NAB's acquisition of Citi's local consumer unit

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian competitions regulator on Thursday said it would not oppose National Australia Bank's NAB.AX proposed acquisition of Citigroup's C.N local consumer unit.

National Australia Bank in August said it would acquire Citigroup Australia Pty Ltd for about $882.24 million.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

