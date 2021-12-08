Oil

Australia's competition watchdog to not oppose Sydney Airports takeover

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose a A$23.6 billion ($16.92 billion) takeover of Sydney Airport Holdings SYD.AX by an infrastructure investor group in one of the country's biggest buyouts.

Most Popular