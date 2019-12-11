Markets

Australia's competition watchdog flags concerns about Asahi-CUB deal

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Australia's competition regulator on Thursday said it has preliminary concerns about Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's proposed acquisition of domestic brewer Carlton & United Breweries.

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday said it has preliminary concerns about Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's 2502.T proposed acquisition of domestic brewer Carlton & United Breweries.

"The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest suppliers of cider in a highly concentrated market," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

In July this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, said it is selling its Australian operations to Asahi for $11 billion.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular