Markets

Australia's competition regulator opposes Qantas' acquisition of Alliance Aviation

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

April 19, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday that it was opposing Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX proposed A$610.8 million ($409.48 million) acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd AQZ.AX as it would substantially reduce competition.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.