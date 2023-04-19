Australia's competition regulator opposes Qantas' acquisition of Alliance Aviation

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday that it was opposing Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX proposed A$610.8 million ($409.48 million) acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd AQZ.AX as it would substantially reduce competition.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

