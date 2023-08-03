Australia's competition regulator denies authorisation for ANZ to acquire Suncorp Bank

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it has denied authorisation for ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX to proceed with its proposed A$4.9 billion ($3.21 billion) acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking arm.

($1 = 1.5249 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.