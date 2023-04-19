Australia's competition regulator approves Sika's proposed MBCC buy

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it would not oppose Sika AG's SIKA.S acquisition of MBCC Group, subject to the Swiss chemicals maker divesting MBCC Group's entire business in Australia and New Zealand.

