Australia's competition regulator approves Sika's proposed MBCC buy

Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

April 19, 2023 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it would not oppose Sika AG's SIKA.S acquisition of MBCC Group, subject to the Swiss chemicals maker divesting MBCC Group's entire business in Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

