Australia's competition regulator allows Brookfield's $10 billion Origin Energy takeover

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Tuesday said it had granted authorisation for an A$15.35 billion ($9.84 billion) deal led by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO to acquire the country's No. 2 power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX.

($1 = 1.5603 Australian dollars)

