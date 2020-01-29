Australia's Commonwealth Bank raises stake in pay-later fintech Klarna

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it had raised its stake in Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna with a $200 million investment and launched the payment provider's services in Australia.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.