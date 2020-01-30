US Markets

Australia's Commonwealth Bank makes $57 mln provision for bushfire claims

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it would make a A$83 million ($56.76 million) provision for insurance claims from the recent bushfires across the country. The bank will report half-year results on Feb. 12.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it would make a A$83 million ($56.76 million) provision for insurance claims from the recent bushfires across the country. Australia has been battling devastating bushfires that have ravaged large swathes of land across the country, damaging property and impacting business activity. [nL4N29Z0RZ] The bank will report half-year results on Feb. 12. ($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;)) Keywords: CBA OUTLOOK/BUSHFIRES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular