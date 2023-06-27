Australia's Collins Foods jumps on KFC franchisee's strong start to FY24

June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Collins Foods CKF.AX surged more than 17% on Tuesday in their biggest intraday jump in nearly three years, as the KFC franchisee reported strong annual earnings on the back of restaurant networks expansion and e-commerce growth.

The fast food chain operator's shares climbed as much as 17.4% to A$9.23, posting their biggest intraday gain since June 2020. They were trading at A$9.19, as of 0322 GMT.

The stock was the biggest gainer on the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was up 0.6%.

Collins Foods, which operates 272 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, recorded positive same-store sales growth for the first seven weeks of the 2024 fiscal year.

Collins Foods-operated KFC restaurants logged an 8.8% growth in Australia, 9% in the Netherlands and 12.4% in Germany. Collins Foods-operated Taco Bell restaurants delivered a 2.1% same-store sales growth.

For fiscal 2023, Collins Foods said revenue from continuing operations increased 14.2% to A$1.35 billion ($906.80 million).

However, high costs and energy bills dragged down underlying net profit after tax from continuing operations to A$51.9 million from A$59.0 million.

Collins Foods warned that inflation could continue to exert pressure on margins for much of fiscal 2024, adding that the year ahead could have "ample challenges".

($1 = 1.4888 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

