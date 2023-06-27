News & Insights

Australia's Collins Foods jumps on KFC franchisee's strong start to FY24

June 27, 2023

Written by John Biju for Reuters

June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Collins Foods CKF.AX surged more than 17% on Tuesday in their biggest intraday jump in nearly three years, as the KFC franchisee reported strong annual earnings on the back of restaurant networks expansion and e-commerce growth.

The fast food chain operator's shares climbed as much as 17.4% to A$9.23, posting their biggest intraday gain since June 2020. They were trading at A$9.19, as of 0322 GMT.

The stock was the biggest gainer on the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was up 0.6%.

Collins Foods, which operates 272 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, recorded positive same-store sales growth for the first seven weeks of the 2024 fiscal year.

Collins Foods-operated KFC restaurants logged an 8.8% growth in Australia, 9% in the Netherlands and 12.4% in Germany. Collins Foods-operated Taco Bell restaurants delivered a 2.1% same-store sales growth.

For fiscal 2023, Collins Foods said revenue from continuing operations increased 14.2% to A$1.35 billion ($906.80 million).

However, high costs and energy bills dragged down underlying net profit after tax from continuing operations to A$51.9 million from A$59.0 million.

Collins Foods warned that inflation could continue to exert pressure on margins for much of fiscal 2024, adding that the year ahead could have "ample challenges".

Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

