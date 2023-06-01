News & Insights

Australia's Coles to take $17 mln provision to compensate underpaid staff

June 01, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian No. 2 supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd COL.AX said on Friday it would take an additional provision of A$25 million ($16.96 million) to compensate underpaid salaried employees.

The grocer has been under the country's industrial relations watchdog radar since February 2020, when investigations on the company's pay arrangements for its salaried employees first started.

In late 2021, the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) sued Coles for underpaying more than 7,000 employees between January 2017 and March 2020.

