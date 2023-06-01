Australia's Coles to take $17 mln provision to compensate underpaid staff

Adds details, background on Fair Work Ombudsman proceedings

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian No. 2 supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd COL.AX said on Friday it would take an additional provision of A$25 million ($16.96 million) to compensate underpaid salaried employees.

The grocer has been under the country's industrial relations watchdog radar since February 2020, when investigations on the company's pay arrangements for its salaried employees first started.

In late 2021, the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) sued Coles for underpaying more than 7,000 employees between January 2017 and March 2020.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.