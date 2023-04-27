Australia's Coles' third-quarter sales revenue jumps 6.5%

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX reported a 6.5% rise in third-quarter sales revenue on Friday, benefiting from new product launches and elevated food prices across all segments.

The company, which operates more than 800 supermarkets in Australia, said group sales revenue was A$9.67 billion ($6.41 billion) in the March quarter, compared with A$9.08 billion a year ago.

($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.