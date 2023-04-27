News & Insights

Australia's Coles' third-quarter sales revenue jumps 6.5%

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

April 27, 2023 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX reported a 6.5% rise in third-quarter sales revenue on Friday, benefiting from new product launches and elevated food prices across all segments.

The company, which operates more than 800 supermarkets in Australia, said group sales revenue was A$9.67 billion ($6.41 billion) in the March quarter, compared with A$9.08 billion a year ago.

($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.