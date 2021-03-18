Australia's Coles targets net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Coles Group aims for net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 as part of efforts to address global climate change, Australia's No.2 grocer said on Friday.

March 19 (Reuters) - Coles Group COL.AX aims for net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 as part of efforts to address global climate change, Australia's No.2 grocer said on Friday.

Companies across the world have laid out emission reduction and decarbonisation targets under pressure from investors and consumers seeking more transparency.

Coles said it would be entirely powered by renewable electricity by the end of 2025, adding it would work on reducing its combined scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 75% by the end of 2030.

The emission targets committed Coles to a greenhouse gas reduction strategy that "exceed climate change ambitions of the Paris Agreement", Chief Executive Steven Cain said in a statement.

In September, Coles agreed to source more than 90% of its Queensland electricity requirements from state-owned energy generator CleanCo, three-quarters of which would come from renewable sources. (https://bit.ly/2NyFDNi)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters