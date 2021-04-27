Australia's Coles sales fall from prior quarter as pandemic frenzy eases

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Coles Group said on Wednesday third-quarter comparable sales at its supermarkets fell from the previous three months after the pandemic-driven buying frenzy eased as the country managed to get the health crisis under control.

April 28 (Reuters) - Coles Group COL.AX said on Wednesday third-quarter comparable sales at its supermarkets fell from the previous three months after the pandemic-driven buying frenzy eased as the country managed to get the health crisis under control.

The company, the country's second-biggest grocery chain, said supermarket sales fell to A$7.72 billion ($6 billion) in the quarter ended March 28, from A$8.23 billion a year earlier.

Comparable sales for the division fell 6.4% in the quarter, compared with 13.1% growth a year ago and 5% growth in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.2877 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More