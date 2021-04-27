Australia's Coles sales fall from prior quarter as pandemic frenzy eases

April 28 (Reuters) - Coles Group COL.AX said on Wednesday third-quarter comparable sales at its supermarkets fell from the previous three months after the pandemic-driven buying frenzy eased as the country managed to get the health crisis under control.

The company, the country's second-biggest grocery chain, said supermarket sales fell to A$7.72 billion ($6 billion) in the quarter ended March 28, from A$8.23 billion a year earlier.

Comparable sales for the division fell 6.4% in the quarter, compared with 13.1% growth a year ago and 5% growth in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.2877 Australian dollars)

