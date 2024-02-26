News & Insights

Australia's Coles reports nearly 4% fall in first-half profit

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

February 26, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain and John Biju for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 4 and 5

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX posted a 3.6% fall in first-half profit on Tuesday, as significant cost pressures within the business impacted earnings.

The country's second-largest grocer has struggled to increase shelf prices at its supermarkets division as food inflation moderates, while labor costs and energy prices remain elevated.

The company's net profit after tax from continuing operations was A$594 million ($388.36 million) for the half-year, compared with A$616 million a year ago.

Coles' supermarkets division, its top revenue generator, reported revenue of A$19.78 billion, a 4.9% rise from last year.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 36 Australian (AU) cents per share, in line with 36 AU cents declared last year.

($1 = 1.5295 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.