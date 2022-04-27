WES

Australia's Coles posts over 3% in quarterly sales

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australia's No.2 supermarket chain Coles Group posted a more than 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday as it benefited from increased stockpiling amid COVID-19 restrictions and rising food inflation.

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's No.2 supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX posted a more than 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday as it benefited from increased stockpiling amid COVID-19 restrictions and rising food inflation.

The Melbourne-based retailer reported total sales revenue of A$9.08 billion ($6.47 billion) for the third quarter ended March 27, compared with A$8.76 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More