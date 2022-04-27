Australia's Coles posts over 3% in quarterly sales

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's No.2 supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX posted a more than 3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday as it benefited from increased stockpiling amid COVID-19 restrictions and rising food inflation.

The Melbourne-based retailer reported total sales revenue of A$9.08 billion ($6.47 billion) for the third quarter ended March 27, compared with A$8.76 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

