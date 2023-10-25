News & Insights

Australia's Coles posts nearly 4% rise in first-quarter sales

October 25, 2023 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar and John Biju for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX posted a 3.6% jump in first-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by higher contribution from its top-revenue generator supermarkets section owing to strong food volume growth.

The country's no. 2 grocer posted group sales revenue of A$10.25 billion ($6.46 billion) for the 13 weeks to Sept. 25, compared with A$9.89 billion reported a year ago.

($1 = 1.5855 Australian dollars)

