Australia's Coles posts higher annual profit as online sales jump

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group COL.AX posted a 4.3% rise in annual profit on Wednesday, boosted by online sales as people stocked up on essential items during extended lockdowns in the first half of the year.

The country's No. 2 grocer said sales at Supermarkets, its main unit, came in at A$34.62 billion even as it faced store closures, supply problems owed to floods and widespread staff absenteeism due to the Omicron COVID-19 outbreak.

The unit had reported sales of A$33.87 billion a year earlier.

The more than 100-year-old, Melbourne-based retailer incurred A$240 million in COVID-related costs, compared to about A$130 million last year.

Coles reported a net profit after tax of A$1.05 billion ($727.34 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$1.01 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4436 Australian dollars)

