Australia's Coles posts flat half-year earnings

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia's second-biggest grocery chain, Coles Group Ltd COL.AX, posted near-flat half-year earnings on Tuesday, as strong holiday-season sales at its supermarkets were overshadowed by margin pressure at its liquor division.

Earnings before interest and tax for the 27 weeks ended Jan. 5 came in at A$725 million ($486.6 million), compared with A$722 million ($484.6 million) a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share, its first half-year dividend since it was spun off from retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX in late 2018.

($1 = 1.4899 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

