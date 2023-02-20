Australia's Coles posts 17.1% rise in first-half profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd COL.AX on Tuesday posted a 17.1% rise in first-half profit as high inflation aided strong sales with normalized trading conditions also bringing down pandemic-related costs.

The country's No. 2 grocer said net profit after tax for six months ended at the end of December came in at A$643 million ($444.25 million), compared to A$549 million reported a year ago.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

