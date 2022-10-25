Australia's Coles posts 1.3% rise in first-quarter sales

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX on Wednesday reported a 1.3% rise in first-quarter sales, benefiting from higher product prices and the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The company, which operates more than 800 stores in Australia, posted group sales revenue of A$9.89 billion ($6.32 billion) for the 13 weeks to Sept. 25, compared with A$9.77 billion a year ago.

($1 = 1.5649 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

