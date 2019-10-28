Australia's Coles Group Q1 supermarkets same store sales slides

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's second-largest grocery chain Coles Group on Tuesday reported a 1.6% rise in quarterly sales at its supermarket unit, but comparable sales logged a steep fall as the boost from a wildly popular promotional campaign wore off amid stiff competition.

The supermarket business, which accounts for most of the group's earnings, posted sales of A$7.71 billion ($5.27 billion) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 29, compared to A$7.59 billion a year earlier.

However, same-store sales at the supermarket division plunged to 0.1% from 5.1% posted last year.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

