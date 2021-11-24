Australia's Coles Group appoints Charlie Elias as CFO

Australian retailer Coles Group said on Thursday it had appointed Charlie Elias as chief financial officer to replace Leah Weckert, who was appointed as the head of its Commercial and Express unit.

The supermarket chain said Elias would assume his role as CFO on Feb. 28, and Weckert would start her role at the unit in April 2022.

