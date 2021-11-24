Australia's Coles Group appoints Charlie Elias as CFO

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Coles Group COL.AX said on Thursday it had appointed Charlie Elias as chief financial officer to replace Leah Weckert, who was appointed as the head of its Commercial and Express unit.

The supermarket chain said Elias would assume his role as CFO on Feb. 28, and Weckert would start her role at the unit in April 2022.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

