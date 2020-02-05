Australia's Coles flags lower H1 earnings on shaky margins at liquor business

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's Coles Group said on Thursday it expects operating earnings to fall in the first half of fiscal 2020, citing margin pressure at its liquor business. The supermarket chain forecast earnings before interest and tax of A$710 million to A$730 million.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Coles Group said on Thursday it expects operating earnings to fall in the first half of fiscal 2020, citing margin pressure at its liquor business. The supermarket chain forecast earnings before interest and tax of A$710 million to A$730 million ($478.82-$492.31 million), lower than A$733 million reported in the first half a year earlier. ($1 = 1.4828 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;)) Keywords: COLES OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters