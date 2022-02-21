Australia's Coles first-half profit falls 2%

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX on Tuesday reported a 2% drop in first-half profit, as pandemic-induced costs offset earnings from consumers stocking up on essentials during Omicron-driven COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company, which operates more than 800 stores in Australia, said half-year net profit after tax was A$549 million ($394.84 million), compared with A$560 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Howard Goller)

