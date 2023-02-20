Australia's Coles appoints Leah Weckert as CEO

Adds background, context

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd COL.AX said on Tuesday that it has been appointed Leah Weckert as chief executive officer and managing director with effect from May 1, upon the retirement of Steven Cain.

Weckert has served as a senior member of the executive leadership team at the Australian grocer since the demerger of Coles from the Wesfarmers Group WES.AX in 2018 and has also previously held senior executive positions at other similar retailers, the grocer said.

The grocer said that following transition of the leadership to Weckert in May, Cain will remain with Coles for an interim period "to assist in an orderly transfer of executive responsibility."

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

