Australia's Coles annual profit slumps 32%, still beats estimates

Corrects to remove reference to higher costs related to coronavirus crisis and wage scandal in the first paragraph

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd COL.AX said on Tuesday its full-year profit declined 32%.

Australia's second largest grocery chain reported net profit of A$978 million ($705.43 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$1.43 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of A$932.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3864 Australian dollars)

