Australia's Cochlear withdraws earning forecast as coronavirus spreads

March 16 (Reuters) - Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd COH.AX withdrew its full year earnings forecast on Monday, pointing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus to some of the Australian company's major markets in Europe and United States.

The company also said it was reducing non-essential spending and capital expenditure for the remainder of the year.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.