US Markets

Australia's Cochlear withdraws earning forecast as coronavirus spreads

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd withdrew its full year earnings forecast on Monday, pointing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus to some of the Australian company's major markets in Europe and United States.

March 16 (Reuters) - Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd COH.AX withdrew its full year earnings forecast on Monday, pointing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus to some of the Australian company's major markets in Europe and United States.

The company also said it was reducing non-essential spending and capital expenditure for the remainder of the year.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular