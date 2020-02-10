Australia's Cochlear sees coronavirus hit, lowers outlook

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Cochlear Ltd COH.AX cut its full-year underlying profit forecast on Tuesday, citing an expected drop in demand for its hearing implants as hospitals in China defer surgeries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Underlying profit for fiscal 2020 is now expected between A$270 million and A$290 million ($180.50 million - $193.87 million), down from an earlier forecast of A$290 million and A$300 million.

($1 = 1.4959 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.