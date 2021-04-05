Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management to buy local assets of Suez for $1.93 billion

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX said on Tuesday it would acquire the local assets of French waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA for A$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion).

($1 = 1.3067 Australian dollars)

