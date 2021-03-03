Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management in talks to buy Suez's local assets

Adds details from AFR report, background on takeover bid from Veolia

March 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX said on Thursday it had expressed interest in buying the local assets of waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA should the French company pursue a sale of the business.

Responding to a media report, the Melbourne-based firm said in a statement there was no certainty that the talks with Suez would lead to a deal for its Australian waste management assets.

Suez did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column on Thursday reported that talks between the two companies had advanced for a deal worth more than A$2 billion ($1.56 billion), citing sources.

The Paris-based firm last week rejected an 11.3 billion euros ($13.62 billion) takeover bid by domestic rival Veolia VIE.PA, saying that the offer threatened its corporate interests and did not bring clear benefits in areas such as innovation.

