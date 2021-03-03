Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management in talks to buy Suez's local assets

Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management on Thursday said it had expressed interest to buy the local assets of French waste and water management firm Suez should it pursue a sale of the business.

Responding to a media report, the Melbourne-based firm said there were no certainties that any talks with Suez would lead to a deal for its Australian waste management assets.

