Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management in talks to buy Suez's local assets

March 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX on Thursday said it had expressed interest to buy the local assets of French waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA should it pursue a sale of the business.

Responding to a media report, the Melbourne-based firm said there were no certainties that any talks with Suez would lead to a deal for its Australian waste management assets.

