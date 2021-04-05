Australia's Cleanaway to buy Suez's local recovery, recycling unit for $1.93 bln

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management said on Tuesday it would acquire the local recycling and recovery business of French waste and water management firm Suez for A$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion).

adds details on business, background

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX said on Tuesday it would acquire the local recycling and recovery business of French waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA for A$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion).

The business includes several infrastructure assets, a workforce of more than 2,000 employees and a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles, Cleanaway said. It had been in talks with Suez for buying its local assets since March.

However, hurdles for the deal remain as Paris-based Suez is involved in a takeover tussle with domestic rival Veolia VIE.PA.

Suez in February rejected an 11.3 billion euros ($13.35 billion) takeover bid by Veolia, and since then, the two companies are struggling to agree how to carve up Suez's business and have clashed in court over it.

Suez may terminate the acquisition by May 6 in case it reaches a deal in principle for a takeover of the firm by Veolia, Melbourne-based Cleanaway said.

In case a superior offer for the assets is made and not matched by Cleanway, then Suez may terminate the deal earlier.

($1 = 1.3067 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8466 euros)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters