Australia's Citadel Group gets $326 mln bid from Pacific Equity Partners

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Citadel Group Ltd CGL.AX, an information technology services provider, said on Monday that an entity owned by the country's biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) proposed to buy the software company for A$448.6 million ($326.49 million).

The offer represents a premium of 43.2% to Citadel's closing price on Friday.

($1 = 1.3740 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.