Australia's Citadel Group gets $326 mln bid from Pacific Equity Partners

Contributor
A K Pranav Reuters
Published

Australia's Citadel Group Ltd, an information technology services provider, said on Monday that an entity owned by the country's biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) proposed to buy the software company for A$448.6 million ($326.49 million).

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Citadel Group Ltd CGL.AX, an information technology services provider, said on Monday that an entity owned by the country's biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) proposed to buy the software company for A$448.6 million ($326.49 million).

The offer represents a premium of 43.2% to Citadel's closing price on Friday.

($1 = 1.3740 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More