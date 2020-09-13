Australia's Citadel Group gets $326 mln bid from Pacific Equity

Adds chairman quote, details on proposal, background, and special dividend

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Citadel Group Ltd CGL.AX on Monday said an entity owned by the country's biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) proposed to acquire the Australian software company for A$448.6 million ($326.49 million).

Tech-focused companies are seen as winners in the COVID-19 era as the shift to working from home drives people to leverage technology to get things done efficiently and remotely.

The deal will take place via a scheme of arrangement, with the offer representing a premium of 43.2% to Citadel's closing price on Friday.

Citadel Chairman Peter Leahy said its customers will benefit from access to a broader product suite and service capability with PEP's backing.

The board has recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the deal in the absence of a superior bid, the Canberra-based information technology services provider said.

The company, which posted a 25% jump in annual core earnings last month, said it plans to declare a special dividend of up to 15 cents per share that will enable shareholders to receive up to 6.4 cents of franking credit benefits.

($1 = 1.3740 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.