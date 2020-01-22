Australia's CIMIC looks to exit Middle East-focused BICC, sees $1.2 bln hit

Australia's CIMIC Group said on Thursday it was looking to sell a part or all of its stake in the Middle East-focused BIC Contracting (BICC) and expects to take a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion ($1.23 billion) from the exposure.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.