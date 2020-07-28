Australia's CIMIC in advanced talks to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's CIMIC Group CIM.AX on Wednesday said it was in exclusive advanced talks with an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management for a potential investment of 50% in Thiess, its mining services business.

The engineering contractor said in a statement that it expects negotiations to conclude in the coming weeks, along with a share purchase agreement subject to regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

