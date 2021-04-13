Australia's Cimic Group sees no impact from Greensill collapse, share rise

April 14 (Reuters) - Contracting firm Cimic Group Ltd CIM.AX will not have any impact from the collapse of financial services company Greensill Capital, Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said on Wednesday, and remained upbeat about its 2021 performance.

Cimic's shares gained as much as 4.6% to A$18.20 and were set for their biggest intraday percentage gain in three months.

The company had been one of the biggest clients of supply chain finance firm Greensill, using its services to delay payments to suppliers before it filed for insolvency last month.

Cimic reduced its supply chain finance balance by A$707 million ($540.29 million) to A$144 million in 2020, Santamaria said, adding that Greensill was one of a range of parties whose financial products were used.

The company was on track to meet its 2021 net profit after tax outlook of A$400 million to A$430 million and would continue to pay consistent dividends, Santamaria added.

($1 = 1.3086 Australian dollars)

