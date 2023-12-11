Australia's Charter Hall Retail REIT sells two shopping centres for $148 mln

Adds divestment details in paragraphs 3, 4 and 6, and outlook in paragraph 5

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Retail REIT CQR.AX announced on Tuesday divestment of two shopping centres for a combined A$225.5 million ($148.00 million).

The property investment management company will sell Southgate Square in South Australia for A$91 million, and Rosebud Plaza in Victoria for A$134.5 million.

The Southgate Square sale is expected to be settled in February 2024 and the Rosebud Plaza sale in June 2024.

"These sales demonstrate CQR's on-going active asset management and focus on improving portfolio quality while maintaining balance sheet strength," CEO Ben Ellis said in a statement.

The company reconfirmed its fiscal 2024 operating earnings forecast to be about 27.4 Australian cents per unit, compared with 28.71 Australian cents apiece logged in fiscal 2023.

Shares of the company were up 0.3% at A$3.49 as of 23:48 GMT.

($1 = 1.5237 Australian dollars)

