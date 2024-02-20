News & Insights

Australia's Charter Hall posts lower interim earnings, reaffirms forecast

February 20, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Group CHC.AX posted a 19% decline in first-half operating earnings on Wednesday, but reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast.

The property investment management firm's operating earnings for the six months ended Dec. 31 were A$195.1 million ($127.75 million), down from the previous year's A$239.9 million.

It reaffirmed its post-tax operating earnings per security forecast of about 75 Australian cents per share for fiscal 2024. That compares with 93.3 Australian cents apiece in fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.5272 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.