Australia's Charter Hall posts lower interim earnings, reaffirms forecast

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Group CHC.AX posted a 19% decline in first-half operating earnings on Wednesday, but reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast.

The property investment management firm's operating earnings for the six months ended Dec. 31 were A$195.1 million ($127.75 million), down from the previous year's A$239.9 million.

It reaffirmed its post-tax operating earnings per security forecast of about 75 Australian cents per share for fiscal 2024. That compares with 93.3 Australian cents apiece in fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.5272 Australian dollars)

