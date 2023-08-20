Australia's Charter Hall posts 79% drop in annual profit

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Group CHC.AX posted a 79% slump in annual profit on Monday, citing challenging economic conditions.

Profit after tax attributable for the year was A$196.1 million ($125.62 million), compared with A$911.1 million in previous year.

($1 = 1.5610 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

