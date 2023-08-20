News & Insights

Australia's Charter Hall flags lower operating earnings in fiscal 2024

August 20, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Recasts with fiscal year 2024 earnings forecast, adds background details in paragraphs 4-6

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Group CHC.AX, one of Australia’s largest real estate firms, forecast on Monday a decline in operating earnings for fiscal year 2024, after posting a 79% slump in annual profit.

The company now expects 2024 post tax operating earnings per share of 75 Australian cents ($0.48), down about 20% from 93.3 Australian cents in prior fiscal.

Soaring inflation and record interest rate rises led to a rapid increase in the cost of debt, impacting the company's asset classes.

Statutory profit after tax was A$196.1 million ($125.66 million) for the 2023 fiscal year, down from A$911.1 million posted in earlier year.

Property investment valuation saw a 162% plunge to A$220.7 million.

($1 = 1.5605 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.