Australia's Centuria Office REIT to divest Queensland property at discount

July 24, 2023 — 07:19 pm EDT

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian real estate investment trust Centuria Office REIT COF.AX said on Tuesday it will divest its 35 Robina Town Centre Drive property in Queensland for A$40 million ($26.94 mln), a 5% discount to the property's book value as at Dec 31, 2022.

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars)

