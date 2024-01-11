News & Insights

Australia's Centuria Office REIT portfolio valuations dip

January 11, 2024 — 06:02 pm EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Centuria Office REIT COF.AX said on Friday the book value of its portfolio as of Dec. 31 reflected a decline of 5.6%, against the back-drop of a down-turn in the country's office and retail real estate market.

($1 = 1.4957 Australian dollars)

