Australia's Centuria Capital to buy Primewest for $462 mln

Adds details, per share value

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment manager Centuria Capital Group CNI.AX said on Monday it would buy Primewest Group PWG.AX in a stock and cash deal that values the property fund manager at A$598.8 million ($462.51 million).

Primewest shareholders will get A$1.51 per share, a 3.1% premium to last closing price.

The Primewest board, whose directors represent 53% of its shares, have confirmed their intention to accept the deal.

Centuria says the deal will combine two complementary real estate platforms, and the merged entity is expected to have assets under management of over A$15 billion with a market cap of A$2.2 billion - well placed for S&P/ASX 200 index inclusion.

($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.