Australia's Centuria back with a second bid for NZ's Augusta Capital

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Australia's Centuria Capital Group on Monday said it intends to buy the remaining shares of New Zealand's Augusta Capital Ltd for NZ$130 million ($83.5 million), months after pulling its previous takeover offer amid volatile market conditions.

Fund manager Centuria, which owns 23.3% of Augusta, said Augusta shareholders will receive NZ$0.20 in cash and 0.392 of a Centuria stapled security for each Augusta share - an implied offer price of NZ$1 per Augusta share.

The implied price represents a 46% premium to Augusta's last close on June 12.

Centuria in January aimed to buy 100% of Augusta with a cash and stock offer of NZ$2 per Augusta share. It withdrew the bid in March due to volatile market conditions and economic disruption brought about by the coronavirus outbreak, which caused far-reaching commercial and social restrictions.

It subsequently bought a 23.3% stake in Augusta in May via a capital raising.

Both Australia and New Zealand have since eased the restrictions and markets conditions have become relatively stable.

Augusta shares jumped as much as 40% to NZ$0.96 following Centuria's announcement. It recommended its shareholders to not take any action on the offer.

($1 = 1.5567 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

