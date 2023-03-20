Australia's central bank was ready to consider rate pause in April-minutes

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank was ready to consider the case for a rate pause at its policy meeting in April, even before the recent bout of volatility in the global banking system led markets to price out any chance of a further hike.

Minutes of the March 7 policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board only discussed raising the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.6%, compared with weighing between 25 bps and 50 bps hikes in February.

Noting the monetary policy was already in restrictive territory and the economic outlook was uncertain, members "agreed to reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting, recognising that pausing would allow additional time to reassess the outlook for the economy," according to the minutes.

The Board reiterated that further tightening of monetary would likely be required given inflation was still too high, the labour market tight and business surveys showed solid activity.

However, markets suspect that stance might have been overtaken by the recent turmoil in the global banking system which threatens to sharply tighten financial conditions.

Indeed, futures are implying the RBA's most aggressive tightening cycle - with a accumulative hike of a total 350 basis points in just ten months - could well be over.

Traders have priced out any chance of a further hike in the cash rate, and even a slim risk of a cut at the April 4 meeting. That is a huge turnaround from a couple of weeks ago when investors had seen rates topping at 4.1% or higher.

Many analysts still think the RBA will hike at least once more given, though some think they might pause in April before moving in May following inflation data for the first quarter. The RBA noted that recent data releases on gross domestic product, jobs, wages and inflation, had come in softer than expected, but the shortfalls to expectations were not large.

The Board said they would be watching upcoming releases on employment, inflation, retail trade and business surveys, as well as the developments in the global economy at the April meeting.

Governor Philip Lowe earlier this month said the central bank was closer to pausing its rate increases as policy was now in restrictive territory, and suggested a halt could come as soon as April depending on the data.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, editing by Wayne Cole) Keywords: AUSTRALIA ECONOMY/MINUTES

