Australia's central bank walking narrow path with rate hikes -minutes

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank still sees a need for more rises in interest rates to prevent high inflation becoming baked into the expectations, but is not on a pre-set path and aims to keep the economy on an even keel.

Minutes of its August policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board expected further hikes to "normalise" interest rates given inflation was far above target and the labour market at its tightest in decades.

"But it is not on a pre-set path," the minutes showed. "It is seeking to do this in a way that keeps the economy on an even keel. The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and subject to considerable uncertainty."

